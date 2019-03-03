Nice Bowlynn: Bundy teen in shock after bowling out idol

HE WAS the hot shot that was supposed to hit Bundaberg for six, but the local lads were too good for Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Bundaberg Invitational XI defeated the Bulls Masters by seven wickets last night at Salter Oval in an entertaining and interactive display of T20 cricket.

The Bulls tallied 180 runs from their 20 overs with the Bundy boys responding with 3/181 from just 17 overs.

Jimmy Maher was top scorer for the Bulls making 75 runs, with Sean Stuchbery the standout batsman for Bundaberg scoring a half-century from just 41 balls.

Jarrod Laycock hit an impressive six to secure the win, but all eyes were on Bundy's right-arm medium bowler Sam Pearson who sent Lynn packing for just eight runs.

The 19-year-old said he could not explain the feeling as he witnessed team-mate Brendon Schultz take the catch.

Chris Lynn watches the ball go to the safe hands of Brendon Shultz. Brian Cassidy

"It was crazy,” Pearson said.

"To be able to play Chris Lynn, I've just idolised him as a player, and to be able to play him and get him out, I couldn't explain the feeling. It's unbelievable.”

But Lynn wasn't too fazed about his result, saying his role with the Bulls Masters was more about community involvement.

"Unfortunately we got beaten tonight but there was a good crowd and it was really fun,” Lynn said.

A diving Kye Leggett takes the catch of the year. Brian Cassidy

"Their batsmen were really good, and I think even though I didn't do well myself personally, I think the most important thing is the kids got signatures and had fun.

"There was nearly an Australian 11 out on the field tonight, so from the local players' point of view that's pretty cool that they can step out with some of those guys like Andrew Symonds, Michael Kasprowicz and Jimmy Maher.”

Lynn was blown away with the community turn-out and said the school and coaching clinics were important for the future of cricket.

Jarrod Laycock sends an Andrew Symonds delivery over the boundary. Brian Cassidy

"The coaches were really positive with the direction the Wide Bay region's cricket is going,” he said.

"If we can up-skill coaches and keep kids motivated in sport... get them outside and off iPads, I'm a big believer in that.”

Bundaberg all rounder Kye Leggett took a cracking catch to dismiss Chris Simpson and said the competition was always a positive outcome regardless of results.

Ryan Norton loses his wicket to Nathan Reardon. Brian Cassidy

Leggett said turning up to play Lynn, Symonds and Darren Lehmann was somewhat confronting, but once the Bundy team found its groove, it became just another game.

"It's up there with one of my favourite moments, smoking Andrew Symonds for six, it will always be up there but we did play really well,” he said.

"To have such a strong batting side, it's definitely saying something about Bundaberg Cricket.”