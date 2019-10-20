NFL star Tom Brady’s shady massage parlour visit

Fans are calling Tom Brady a “legend” off the field for a Hollywood cameo that will hit particularly close to home.

Tom Brady can throw shade, too.

Fans are calling the QB a "legend" off the field for a Hollywood cameo that will hit particularly close to home for his boss, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Brady appears in the new Paul Rudd Netflix series, "Living with Yourself," where he visits a strip-mall massage parlor called "Top Happy Spa."

The plot-line is suspiciously similar to Kraft's real-life legal troubles. The 78-year-old was charged in February with paying for sex at a Florida massage parlor.

He pleaded not guilty.

In the cameo, which is making the rounds on Twitter, Brady walks out of the massage joint with a look of satisfaction on his face and breathes a sigh of relief.

Here’s Tom Brady talking about his Netflix cameo pic.twitter.com/OCd8vzMRK3 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 19, 2019

Rudd is sitting in his car in the parking lot, hesitant to enter, when Brady emerges after his happy ending.

"First time?" he asks Rudd.

"Uh-huh. You?" Rudd replies.

"Sixth," the smirking ball-shrinker says as he gets inside a waiting SUV.

While the cameo appears to parody Kraft, the show's creator, David Greenberg, said it was in the works before he was busted.

"That looked almost exactly like what we were shooting. Like, I would have used it as a reference photo," Greenberg told Refinery29 of the rub-and-tug spot where Kraft was busted.

