Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) in action.
eXtra

Inspirational one-handed amputee realises NFL dream

6th Sep 2018 11:30 AM

SEATTLE Seahawks rookie Shaquem Griffin will start at weakside linebacker when Seattle opens the regular season at Denver on Sunday.

Starter K.J. Wright is still recovering from minor knee surgery and coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the earliest he would return is Week 2 against Chicago.

 

Griffin, who had his left hand amputated as a child, became one of the big stories of the NFL offseason with his performance at the scouting combine. The former UCF star was drafted in the fifth round by the Seahawks.

Griffin got plenty of playing time in the preseason and played well with the exception of the second game against the Chargers.

Griffin will also play alongside his brother Shaquill, the starting left cornerback for the Seahawks.

