Next test awaits for Bingera at home

FINALS FEVER: Bingera celebrates a goal against Doon Villa earlier this season. The side will be hoping for more of that tonight. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: Bingera coach Brett Kitching admits he might not make a call on his starting 11 until just before kick-off tonight against Doon Villa.

The minor premiers will face the Maryborough side at Bingera Grounds looking to qualify for the Wide Bay Premier League grand final on September 22.

But the coach of the WBPL season has a headache before the clash.

"This is the first time I've got 15 first division bodies ready to play,” Kitching said.

"We're at the business end of the season so that's nice to have.

"We've done well getting to this stage, but we're not finished yet.”

Kitching said the pain of last year's grand final loss was still sitting with some members of the side.

They now have a chance to rectify what happened, starting with a win against a strong Doon Villa outfit.

The sides have played twice this year with a 2-2 draw recently and a 4-0 Bingera win in round seven.

Kitching said the side needed to focus on defence and stopping the wingers of Villa that can provide a threat to goal.

"Their strength in the wide position is putting balls into places for their speedy players to get through and beat our defence,” he said.

"We need to be compact in defence and also compact in the middle to prevent that.”

Kitching said the side expected goals in the contest as well and wasn't worried about a shootout if it happened.

"Hopefully there are plenty of goals, we expect nothing less considering what has happened this season,” he said.

"We back our defence to get the defensive duties done and to take advantage of any goal scoring opportunity we can.”

The sides meet at 6pm with the winner to host the grand final. The loser faces Bargara or Brothers Aston Villa next week.