Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged by police after he allegedly broke into Bowen Police station.
A man has been charged by police after he allegedly broke into Bowen Police station. Monique Preston
Crime

Next step for man shot by police at Bowen

Monique Preston
by
24th Oct 2019 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bowen man who was shot by police after he allegedly broke through the back door of Bowen Police Station has been discharged from hospital.

Townsville Hospital today confirmed the 35-year-old Bowen man was released from hospital on Wednesday.

Bowen Police said he was now in custody in Townsville, awaiting his next court appearance in Bowen Magistrates Court on December 3.

The man had been in hospital since the incident on October 9.

He has been charged with two counts of serious assault on police, as well as single counts of attempted murder, committing acts intending to do grievous bodily harm and break and enter premises after the incident.

More Stories

bowen police shooting bowen police station custody police shooting whitsunday crime whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: How many sites are being considered for new hospital

    premium_icon REVEALED: How many sites are being considered for new...

    News Private sites and available state-owned land will be considered for the site of a new hospital.

    RICH LIST: Find out where Bundy farmer placed

    premium_icon RICH LIST: Find out where Bundy farmer placed

    News Bundaberg’s Peter Greensill has made the Australian Financial Review’s Young Rich...

    COUNCIL CHAOS: policy reviews nearly a decade late

    premium_icon COUNCIL CHAOS: policy reviews nearly a decade late

    Council News Report urges “comprehensive overhaul”. More than 80 per cent of reviews overdue...

    CEO SACKING: MP launches second parliament attack

    premium_icon CEO SACKING: MP launches second parliament attack

    Politics BURNETT MP has once again used the parliament floor to pressure the Health...