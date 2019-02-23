Next shower in in the air after cyclone veers away

DRY CROPS: Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle said no rain is causing concern for the 2019 cane harvest with irrigators nearing the end of their water allocation.

HOPE for a decent shower of rain was shattered for cane farmers yesterday after the warning for Tropical Cyclone Oma was cancelled.

Only two months into the year growers are beginning to reach the end of their water allocations for irrigation and there are fears for the 2019 harvest.

Canegrowers Bundaberg chairman and cane farmer Allan Dingle said they were more than disappointed.

"We have been setting our sights on getting some reasonable rainfall from the approaching weather pattern,” he said.

"We heard we we going to get anywhere up to 80mm and there was a flood warning issued and now it looks like we are not going to get anything other than some wind and very unlikely reasonable rain.

"Showers will not be beneficial and will be very little use to the cane growing area.”

Mr Dingle said growers were at the end of their tether.

"I know people who had stopped irrigating because we were going to get this rain,” he said.

"Now they have started up again, we looked at the weather and took it to heart.

"It's devastating, for us and for the whole agricultural sector.”

He said his cane farm hasn't received a good drink of rain since December.

"I've had about 40mm since December 10,” he said.

"But you only have to look at the state of the cricket fields, ovals and lawns that it's needed everywhere.”

With the next decent rainfall in the air, Mr Dingle said concerns are now growing for the 2019 cane harvest.

"If we don't get any rain this weekend, we won't expect anything else until the next moon, which is two weeks away,” he said.

"Even then it's unlikely we will get anything.

"The crop is really, really suffering, I think we will struggle to harvest what we did last year.

"The whole district regardless needs rain, all the sub-soil moisture has depleted and those that are irrigating are, at best, keeping the crop alive with very little productivity going on.”