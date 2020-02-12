Next rideshare hits Bundaberg

DRIVERS can start signing up for the next rideshare application to launch in the region.

Ola is coming to Bundaberg in the coming weeks as it expands to four regional towns in Queensland.

Ola’s head of operations for Australia and New Zealand, Wolf Aron said the decision was made after receiving extensive interest.

“We have seen a lot of expressions of interest since we launched in Brisbane as our first location in Queensland 18 months ago,” Mr Aron said.

“There is obviously a local market but also with the tourist industry in Bundaberg.

“Based on the volume of requests we have decided to launch in Bundaberg and offer both drivers and riders a better deal.”

As for the better deal, Mr Aron said riders would get a discount and drivers would keep 100 per cent of the fare for the weeks following their launch.

“Ola will take 0 per cent commission from drivers that sign up before the launch date for the first four weeks and customers will get 30 per cent off their rides for the first two weeks (capped at $10 per ride).”

Locally, the service will cover an area from Miara to Elliot heads and Coonarr and out to Givelda.

As well as Bundaberg Ola plans to expand to Hervey Bay, Gladstone and Rockhampton.

Ola is yet to confirm the launch date in Bundaberg.