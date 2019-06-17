Next man up for Bay Power as they continue to lead the AFL

STRETCHING THEIR LEAD: Bay Power's Marcus Dyson attempts to escape the clutches of an ATW player.

AFL: For stand-in captain Damien McGreevy it is a case of 'next man up' when it comes to playing for Bay Power in 2019.

The senior team had eight regular players out due to representative or other commitments.

It proved no issue to the team as they continued on their winning way defeating ATW 19.11-125 to 14.6-90.

"We have plenty of depth in the club this season and everyone is happy,” McGreevy said.

The Bay Power club is reaping the benefits of young players coming through their junior system into the senior team.

McGreevy believes the team's fast-pace play is finding out the other teams.

"We are working hard and fast at the ball which is creating opportunities for us.” he said.

Coach Kristian Walton believes the club culture is helping the team on their winning streak.

"We are a really happy club at present and the families are part of what we do on and off the field,” Walton said.

"We were a bit scrappy and credit to ATW they are a quality side and if we give them a chance they will take it.”

Early in the second quarter the Bundaberg team closed the gap to just three points before the class and fitness of the Bay Power team took over.

Jarrod Stothard was the top goal scored for the Hervey Bay club kicking five goals while Lachlan Smith was named best on ground.

ATW continue to struggle with player depth and six of his reserve team play up for the senior team.

For captain coach Klint Wagstaff the effort of his players was the highlight.

"It is probably the best scoring result of the year for us, 20 scoring shots and kicking 14 goals,” Wagstaff said.

Without a win in the season Wagstaff admitted that this season is not about wins and losses.

"We've got a three-year plan and we can't just change the culture around.”

IN the other senior match the Hervey Bay Bombers were defeated by Brothers Bulldogs 13.9-87 to 12.7-79 in Bundaberg.

The weekend results leaves Bay Power with an extended lead at the top of the table on 32 points ahead of the Hervey Bay Bombers and Brothers Bulldogs on 20.

Next week's round 12 clashes feature home derby matches including the Hervey Bay Bombers hosting Bay Power at Norm McLean Oval.

In the earlier match ATW proved too strong for the Maryborough Bears winning 13.7-85 to 5.9-39.