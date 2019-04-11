Next generation out to make a splash

GOING SWIMMINGLY: Kasey Krueger, Indi Bland, Taylar Krueger, Aarj Day and Dehan Pretorius performed strongly at the Queensland State School Swimming Titles in Brisbane.

SWIMMING: Meet the next generation of Fairymead swimmers, ready to follow in the wake of those who have won state and national titles.

So far the team is doing it well, led by two sisters trying to emulate their other sister.

Kasey Krueger and sister Taylar competed at the Queensland School Sports state swimming titles in Brisbane recently - Kasey in the 10-12-year-old competition and Taylor in 13-19-year-old.

Their sister Jaime has won state and national titles at both school and other levels (read more about Jaime in tomorrow's NewsMail).

Kasey won gold in the 100m breaststroke in the 11-year-old girls before finishing third in the 100m butterfly.

"I think I did very well,” she said.

"Paul (Simms) and Scott (Hamlet) my coaches have been training me very hard.”

She's also inspired to beat her sister Jaime whenever she can.

"When I am her age I can beat her (in times),” Kasey said.

"But when she is her age and I am my age I can't really (beat her).

"But I'm close.”

The feeling is mutual for Taylar who finished fourth in the 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke in the 13-year-old class.

"There's a lot of competition, we always race against each other,” she said of her sisters.

"But it's good, we improve each other.”

The rivalry wasn't able to push Taylar to the edge of the nationals, failing to qualify by less than a second in one of her events.

She would have joined Kasey and Jaime who both qualified from the event.

Joining them is Dehan Pretorius who won a bronze in the 100m freestyle in the 13-15-year-old multi class events.

He also finished fourth in the 100m breaststroke and 50m breaststroke.

"This year I was bottom of the age, I'm 12 and I'm competing against 14 and 15 year olds,” he said.

"I'm happy with my performance but hopefully next year as I get older I'll do better.”

For others they were happy just to compete.

Indi Bland finished seventh in the 200m individual medley in the 11-year-old age group with Aarj Day finishing ninth in the 200m individual medley and 100m backstroke in the 10-year-old age group.

"It was pretty scary against the Brisbane kids,” Day said.

"But once I hit the water I was all good.”

Pretorious and Kasey will now prepare for the national school sport titles to be held in Melbourne in July.