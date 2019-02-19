Next Bundy magistrate still a mystery

STILL WAITING: The Bundaberg Court House still has no permanent Magistrate.

IT'S been almost three months since Bundaberg Magistrates Court had a permanent magistrate, and there is still no indication as to when one might be appointed.

Former Magistrate Belinda Merrin served the Bundaberg court for two years before moving on last December.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Chief Magistrate said a full-time magistrate's position for the Bundaberg Magistrates Court was advertised last November.

"An appointment will be made by the Attorney-General once the selection process has been completed,” the spokeswoman said.

"Magistrates are highly educated, well credentialled members of the legal sector who are appointed by the Attorney-General, on the advice of an expert panel of senior peers.

"Appointments are made on merit and according to the Protocol for Judicial Appointments in Queensland, which is modelled on national guidelines.

"This includes taking into account the applicant's intellectual capacity, personal qualities, ability to understand and deal fairly, authority and communication skills, efficiency, and leadership and management skills.”

Last month, a Bundaberg lawyer told the NewsMail the lack of consistency when it came to the magistrate's position at the Bundaberg court was a concern.

"In the past six years, (we) have had three magistrates... to not have a permanent resident magistrate is unfair on the public as it means that there is no continuity in justice,” the source said.