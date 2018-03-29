NEXT BIG THING: Branyan gets set to boom

LIFESTYLE: An artist impression of the The Habitat at Branyan.

DEVELOPERS are keen to share in a slice of a predicted $30 million pie, with an application lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council to allow for a local retail development in Branyan.

Nuvue Property Development Group, the developers behind the residential estate The Habitat, have sought a variation request to alter the planning scheme to change the zoning of two lots at 417 Branyan Drive to Neighbourhood Centre, replacing the existing Low Density Residential zoning.

Specifically, the proposed lots are 63 and 64, with in The Habitat, located on the corner of Pennys Lane and a new road that facilitates the extension of Freshwater Drive.

Included in the application is a economic needs assessment report by Jamworth Pty Ltd which, "identifies that there is a need for a Local Retail Centre in Branyan to adequately service the needs of existing local residents, and to service the forecast growth in demand over the next 5 years and beyond”.

"Existing (and future) residents of Branyan will benefit from the proposed local retail centre,” the report states.

"The proposed development will enhance the overall level of service and amenity of residents who at present, are required to travel outside their immediate locality to access retail services.”

And it's that population growth within the primary catchment area that the developers as keen to capitalise on as currently there's no retail complex with the immediate area and only one retail facility within the secondary catchment - the Branyan Drive Shopping Centre.

"At present (2018), the average annual household expenditure in the primary catchment is estimated at $31,295,” the report states.

RETAIL ZONE: An aerial shot of the land that developers want zoned for retail. Contributed

"These 636 households in the primary catchment have an available expenditure potential of $19.9 million for food and non-food items each year, and that figure is expected to increase significantly by an additional $12 million by 2023, with an additional 382 households expected to be added in the primary catchment.

"This means that convenience retail expenditure is moderate in the primary catchment but will increase significantly overtime.”

While no application in regard to what would potentially be built on the land has been lodged, the report outlines the purpose of a Neighbourhood Centre is to support the basic convenience needs of local neighbourhoods.

"The zone accommodates small-scale convenience shopping, offices, community activities and other uses.”

Bundaberg Regiaonl Counil's own figues show Branyan population is on track to increase its population from 3,612 in 2016 to 4,585 in 2036.

The figues also show the number of dwellings is set to grow from 1,511 to 1,976.

Planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said it was great to see interest in this type of development, with investment being made in all corners of the region.

"This is reflective of the confidence that people have in the future of the Bundaberg region,” he said.

"Council's planning scheme predicts substantial growth over the planning horizon of the Branyan area.

"Naturally facilities will be required to service this future growth.

"This application has only just been lodged with council and planning officers will undertake an assessment and provide a report to council in due course.”

APPROVED BRANYAN DEVELOPMENTS