Next big step for the Pocket Storehouse

IT HAS been the end goal for a while and now The Pocket Storehouse is taking the next step and sending their sourdough pasta for low FODMAP testing.

The organic spelt sourdough pasta was released in late January and is now on its way for testing at Monash University.

Owner Rick Nelson said they had been working towards getting the certification and perfecting the recipe for a while and feedback from customers was a vital part of the endeavour.

“We already have gluten intolerant, diabetic and IBS customers, some referred to us now from their local medical professionals,” Mr Nelson said.

“All of our authentic sourdough goods appear to be easier to digest according to our customers.

“It will take several weeks to get the results back and then notification of licensing will take a few months, we expect, as packaging and labelling of each product needs to be approved by Monash.

“But if successful our little Pocket Storehouse would join a list of companies with low FODMAP certified foods.”

The Pocket Storehouse baker Rick Nelson is now producing sourdough pasta.

Mr Nelson said although it was a financial hurdle they thought it was a step in the right direction.

He said if the certification was successful, they had plans to test the sourdough pizza bases, subject to finances, and the bread in the future.

“To progress to full certification there are significant annual costs involved, but we believe there is potential for us to provide more jobs for Bundaberg,” he said.

“If the first spelt sourdough tests are successful we will start an online pre-order nationwide of our organic sourdough pasta and organic sourdough pizza bases to help us raise funds for expansion along with bank finance.

“This is a major financial decision in our lives but we feel confident that this is the right thing to do for our customers and our staff present and future.”