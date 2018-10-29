Morrison’s approval rating plunges

Prime Minister Scott Morrison sis not doing well with Aussie voters. Picture: AAP

PM Scott Morrison's approval ratings have plunged into negative territory for the first time as voters chasten the Coalition with a dip in support following its fall into minority government, after a disastrous Wentworth by-election result.

According to a new Newspoll conducted by The Australian, Mr Morrison's approval ­ratings dropped into negative territory for the first time since he became Prime Minister, just nine weeks ago.

While still holding a commanding position over Bill Shorten in the electoral popularity contest, voter satisfaction with Mr Morrison's job performance over the past two weeks has dropped four points to 41 per cent.

His predecessor Malcolm Turnbull maintained a negative approval rating in all but one poll after the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, voters have shown they are not keen for an early election, but want the government to serve its full term as the Prime Minister attempts to gain control back of the political agenda with 58 per cent wanting the parliament to run a full term with an election to be held when it falls due next year.

The number of voters unhappy with the new leader jumped a substantial six points to 44 per cent.

Mr Morrison now rivals the quick fall from grace of both Tony Abbott and Kevin Rudd (in his second go as PM), and has been a quicker drop than other prime ministers since 1996.

The Morrison government's numbers also dropped - now another point back on a two-party-preferred basis to trail Labor 46-54.

A slight boost in the Coalition's primary vote, which gained steam in the last poll, also went backwards. It dropped a point to 36 per cent, returning the government to where it was a month ago.

On the latest poll, the government would likely lose 19 seats if an election outcome was based on these results - not including the loss of Wentworth on October 20.

with The Australian