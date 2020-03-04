NewsMail’s online editor won’t run for election

NewsMail’s Crystal Jones will not be running for Bundaberg’s Division 10.

NEWSMAIL online editor Crystal Jones did not nominate for the local government election, saying she had “hung my political hat up for quite some time”.

Ms Jones ran for Division 10 in the 2016 election against Peter Heuser, as well as in the 2018 by-election against John Learmonth.

“I gave it two goes and am immensely thankful for the support of so many people in Division 10 and everyone who voted for me,” she said.

“I have had many supporters ask me to run again this year. However, I’d like to respect the majority decision.

“For anyone thinking of running, it’s a tough, tiring gig but well worth it if you feel you have something to give.

“Even if you don’t win, I almost entirely guarantee you’ll find your life enriched by the experience.”