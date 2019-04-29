NewsMail's awkward typo goes kind of viral on internet

OOPS: We corrected this post ASAP, but it didn't stop the quick folks among our readership from taking screenshots that would come back to haunt us.

OOPS: We corrected this post ASAP, but it didn't stop the quick folks among our readership from taking screenshots that would come back to haunt us. Crystal Jones

THERE'S an old saying that doctors bury their mistakes, lawyers jail theirs and poor old journalists have theirs published for the whole world to critique.

It was certainly the case for the NewsMail on Sunday night when a typo in one of our Facebook posts attracted hundreds of comments for all the wrong reasons.

The story was about job opportunities at the new KFC being built over east, but in a rushed panic on a busy night, a staff member, who meant to write: "Finger-licking good employment opportunities are currently on the menu" somehow managed to type "giner-licking good employment opportunities are currently on the menu".

The NewsMail believes the unfortunate error came about after an attempt to rewrite the word "finger" as it had originally been all in upper case - the style we use for the first word of our stories but not the style we use on our Facebook posts.

Locals were quick to pick up on the typo, some even creating memes around it. More than 200 comments ensued and friends were tagged from far and wide.

"Oh NewsMail... giner-licking lol... KFC does have a few good boxes to choose from," quipped Jaye Tirronen.

Some even questioned if the NewsMail had written the typo on purpose, but it was certainly not the case.

We fixed the error and apologised as soon as we could, but screenshots had already been saved and spread around with glee. There was no escape.

"Never heard of giner on KFC's menu? Is that some new nuggets?" asked Cliff Gott.

"This should go viral," said Shane Parish.

Philip Mabley said "I think the NewsMail needs to go back to learn English". Fair call in this case, Philip.

Thankfully, many found humour in the mistake.

"Love it team, best typo I think have ever seen... don't be sorry... classic," reassured John Knock.

Thanks John.