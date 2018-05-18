Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cashless Debit Card
Cashless Debit Card FILE
News

NewsMail to conduct official poll on the Cashless Debit Card

18th May 2018 5:00 AM

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt says 75 per cent of the electorate's people support the proposed trial of a Cashless Debit Card for some welfare recipients.

It's a figure that's been contested in some quarters.

"Clearly the proposed scheme has everybody talking since it was announced as part of last week's Budget," NewsMail editor Adam Wratten said.

Mr Pitt is keen to see legislation introduced to parliament before the mid-winter break in August. Mr Wratten said given the huge importance to our community the NewsMail and sister paper the Fraser Coast Chronicle had engaged ReachTel to conduct a poll on this and other key issues affecting the region.

ReachTel is a market research leader.

Don't miss tomorrow's NewsMail for our exclusive results.

cashless debit card newsmail poll
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    School's $60k move to target screen-addicted teens

    premium_icon School's $60k move to target screen-addicted teens

    Parenting AS MODERN technology progresses in leaps and bounds, Shalom Principal Dan McMahon has taken it upon himself to provide a technological retreat for students.

    Dad with meth in system caught driving twice

    premium_icon Dad with meth in system caught driving twice

    Crime Term of imprisonment will hang over man's head

    REVEALED: What's hot in winter fashion

    premium_icon REVEALED: What's hot in winter fashion

    Fashion & Beauty What to wear when you're rugging up

    ‘I can’t believe it’: Shopper slams Coles

    ‘I can’t believe it’: Shopper slams Coles

    News A NUTRITIONIST has posted an eye-opening video exposing one of the big...

    • 18th May 2018 6:34 AM

    Local Partners