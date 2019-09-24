Menu
Bundaberg's Coco Suosaari is strutting her stuff in Caloundra (file photo).
News

NewsMail set to live-stream as locals compete in dance comp

Crystal Jones
by
24th Sep 2019 5:04 PM

SEVEN Bundaberg and Bargara dancers are strutting their stuff on stage at the Get the Beat Finals at Caloundra and the NewsMail will be live-streaming the action from Friday.

A spokesman for the event said more than 3000 acts were competing in the eight-day event, with prizes including trips to Las Vegas and Singapore.

Coco Suosaari is one of the dancers attending, already having two national champions under her belt from 2016 and 2018.

Live coverage will be available on our website for the following events: 

  • Friday 27th - hip hop solos from age 12 and all crews
  • Saturday 28th - 12&U and Open Age Group acts
  • Sunday 29th - 6&U and 10&U Group Acts
  • Monday 30th - 8&U and 15&U Group Acts + Senior & Pre Professional Champion Solos
  • Tuesday 1st - Mini - Teen Champion Solos
dance parenting
Bundaberg News Mail

