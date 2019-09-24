NewsMail set to live-stream as locals compete in dance comp

SEVEN Bundaberg and Bargara dancers are strutting their stuff on stage at the Get the Beat Finals at Caloundra and the NewsMail will be live-streaming the action from Friday.

A spokesman for the event said more than 3000 acts were competing in the eight-day event, with prizes including trips to Las Vegas and Singapore.

Coco Suosaari is one of the dancers attending, already having two national champions under her belt from 2016 and 2018.

Live coverage will be available on our website for the following events: