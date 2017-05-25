NewsMail series claims three gongs at international media awards

YOUR local newspaper has taken out three global media awards.

The NewsMail's Hey Mumma series, which also ran on 13 of our sister regional news sites in the middle of last year, has taken out three categories at the International News and Media Awards.

Hey Mumma won Best Marketing Solution for an Advertising Client, Best Execution of Print Advertising and Best In Show for Asia Pacific Region at the awards in New York on Wednesday local time.

The six-week series was anchored with weekly parentingwebisodes.

Each day we brought you stacks of stories from experts, parents, quirky anecdotes and personal stories. Plus, we got your thoughts by taking to the streets and interviewing parents around our regions.

Together we laughed, cried and created an ecosystem we know you loved with 319,000 article reads, 622,000 video streams and more than four times the average social media engagement rate industry-wide - and that's just on the editorial side.

Major sponsor Omo and minor sponsor House Call Doctor helped us bring this to life across the network.

Omo recorded staggering results including doubling brand advocacy for their product, and a 200% increase in consideration of the brand among grocery buyers.

The wins prove we are up there with the best in the world - or more accurately in this case, we are the best in the world.