NewsMail readership on the up in Bundaberg

LATEST readership figures show the NewsMail is engaging with 180,000 people each month.

That's almost three out of four Bundaberg locals.

The total audience has grown by 35% within the last three months, reflecting strong growth in digital readership despite people having to pay to see online stories.

NewsMail editor Craig Warhurst thanked the people of Bundaberg for the NewsMail's lift in readership.

He said the strong growth in digital readership was a good sign for the publication and advertisers.

"We are now providing news coverage seven days a week for at least 15 hours a day,” Mr Warhurst said.

"It's a big job for our journalists and photographers but the effort is paying off.”

Mr Warhurst said it wasn't just online readership that was succeeding.

Some 31,000 people read the NewsMail's paper edition Monday-Friday and 30,000 people on a Saturday.

"We have been working really hard to provide readers with more local content than ever before,” Mr Warhurst said.

The news comes just weeks after the NewsMail was a finalist in the News Corp awards in Sydney.

The NewsMail was a finalist in the section Excellence in Regional Journalism but was pipped by the Cairns Post for the gong.

And earlier this year former NewsMail journalist Eliza Goetze won a national award for her work for the paper.

The newspaper is also helping News Corp's regional network connect with more than 3.9 million people each month across our print and online assets - including more than seven out of every 10 regional Queenslanders.

Source: emma 12 months to September 2017; Nielsen DRM Sept 2017