NewsMail political expert: Who will be our next PM

NewsMail columnist Brian Courtice expects Labor leader Bill Shorten to be the next Prime Minister. Liana Walker

NEWSMAIL columnist and former Hinkler MP Brian Courtice has delivered his verdict of how Saturday's election will unfold.

Mr Courtice was Labor's Hinkler MP from 1987 to 1993.

Here's how he sees this election unfolding.

A close battle

ON Saturday night Australians will know the outcome of the five-week election campaign.

By far the best commentator is Antony Green on the ABC.

Labor has consistently led the Coalition in the opinion polls for more than two years.

In the past two weeks the polls have tightened, however on-line betting has Labor favourites.

Bookies don't willingly give their money away.

Victoria could deliver Government to Labor regardless of the result in the other states, with seven Liberal seats in trouble.

Independents are threating the Coalition in Warringah, Cowper, Invi and Farrer.

Eight seats on less than 12% are notionally Labor and six seats on less than 12% are Coalition.

The redistribution in Victoria has turned four seats with Liberal members into marginal Labor seats.

A slight swing either way could have a marked affect in at least 20 seats.

Flynn held by LNP's Ken O'Dowd will be a close tussle.

Likewise Herbert, held by Labor will probably fall to the LNP.

Longman and Forde will also be ones to watch on Saturday night.

Keith Pitt should have no difficulty in holding Hinkler as he has been an outstanding member.

If we could pick up Sunday's papers on Saturday, we would pick the race card at Eagle Farm and the election outcome.

I tend to believe bookies usually get it right, and Labor will win by a narrow margin.

The senate could end up like a dog's breakfast and it will be difficult for either party to push legislation through the senate.