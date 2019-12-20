Menu
SEASONS GREETING: The NewsMail wishes you a merry Christmas and a happy and safe new year.
NewsMail office closes for festive period

20th Dec 2019 4:04 PM
THE NewsMail office has now closed for the Christmas and New Year period.

The office doors will reopen on Monday, January 6.

During the festive period closure, the editorial team will still be working to bring you your daily dose of local news.

The team can be contacted on 4153 8555 or by emailing editorial@news-mail.com.au.

For classifieds inquiries, phone 131 113

The NewsMail wished the Bundaberg community a merry Christmas and a safe and happy new year.

