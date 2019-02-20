NewsMail journalist the definition of a long-time local

80 ACRES: A map of what was originally the Stehbens farmland.

WHEN people ask me if I'm a local I usually just tell them I was born and raised in Bundaberg.

But my connection to this town dates back a little further than my birth.

I am a descendant of Claus Johann Stehbens who arrived by boat, the Sophie, in Maryborough on August 30, 1865, at the age of 20.

Claus and the other 12 other Stehbens family members boarded the vessel in Hamburg and survived the four-month voyage to the Wide Bay.

CELEBRATION: An 1865 photograph of the Sophie immigrant barque. contributed

Claus and his father Detlef Staeben, as our surname was originally spelt, settled in Bundaberg in July 1871 on 80 acres just south of Kepnock State High School.

The father and son developed the rugged vine and forest terrain into farmland, which they then owned as freehold land from 1876.

The Stehbenses became the first German family to successfully run a farm in Bundaberg which was mostly due to the two realising a deep well would access groundwater.

Claus and his father dug the well and lined it with bricks, becoming brick makers and brick layers in the process.

According to the NewsMail's publication From Dirt Tracks, Detlef selected another 80-acre block a kilometre away to access surface water, clay and timber.

After seven months of hard work, and with a sufficient number of bricks made, Detlef relinquished that selection as it had served its purpose and was not suitable for agriculture.

That site is now known as Baldwin Swamp.

FARMING: Claus Johann (John) Stehbens arrived in Bundaberg in 1871. contributed

Claus named the farm Forest View, which was renamed by its subsequent owner Thomas Young to Kepnock.

After selling the Kepnock block, Claus purchased land on the Burnett River where he became Bundaberg's pioneer tobacco grower while also rearing cattle and horses before dying at the age of 52 in 1897.

On February 24, 2005 the Bundaberg City Council officially recognised Claus by naming the Kepnock park Stehbens Park in his honour.

Stehbens Drive is in the immediate vicinity of Stehbens Park, with another nod to my family out at Bungadoo.

Almost in a repeat of history, my grandfather Lawrence and his father Teddy cleared and farmed sugar cane at Bungadoo for many years off Stehbens Rd.

My grandfather was a cane grower and farmer for most of his working life, and I have been lucky enough to hear all of his cane cutting and transporting stories throughout my life.

Driving around this small town called Bundaberg I'm constantly reminded of my German ancestors, their trials and their accomplishments.

After 148 years of family history I guess you could say I'm a local.