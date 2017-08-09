NewsMail journalist takes out National Press Club award

TAKE another look at the young woman above - she may not look out of the ordinary but inside is a tenacious journalist, who can now add award-winning to her title.

NewsMail reporter Eliza Goetze was today announced as the winner of The Caroline Jones Women in Media Young Journalists Award at the National Press Club in Canberra.

The prestigious award recognises women working across media in rural and regional Australia.

Ms Goetze has shown a passion for investigative journalism and fighting for a fair go, with her reporting of Bundaberg sweet potato growers being owed hundreds of thousands of dollars by produce agents, and claims of neglect within aged care facilities.

Her reporting of the sweet potato issue contributed to changes in the Horticulture Code of Conduct to provide greater protection to growers, while her stories about nurse-patient ratios in aged care homes led to 35,000 signatures on a petition to mandate ratios in Australian homes.

NewsMail editor Craig Warhurst said he was extremely proud of Ms Goetze and the positive outcomes her articles initiated.

"Eliza has shown a dogged determination to fight for what's fair and it goes to show the importance of real journalism in regional towns," he said.