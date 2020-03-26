Menu
Are you offering takeaway or delivery?
Business

NewsMail gives free ads for eateries who deliver or takeaway

26th Mar 2020 3:46 PM

STARTING this Saturday, the NewsMail is giving free print advertising for Bundaberg region restaurants and cafes offering takeaway and home delivery services.

The Coronavirus is a health crisis. 

But it's also fast becoming an economic crisis - and the hospitality sector is being hit very hard. 

Cafes and pubs have to change and offering takeaway is now critical.

However, offering takeaway is only the start. The big question is - does the public know you do takeaway?

The public are confused about who is still open and not - and that can dramatically affect your business.

We also know people flock to trusted media in times of crisis - and NewsMail is the local source of trusted news. 

We can help get important messages out through the fog of panic.

To help, we are running a series of full-page subsidised co-operative advertisements that will list café/restaurant's that are open and offering takeaway. 

To have your business included starting at $29, with the first 2 weeks free, please call or email to secure your place.

Email your logo and trading details to Ingrid.Barham@news-mail.com.au.

