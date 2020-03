The NewsMail office on Woondooma St is closed until further notice. Please call or email if you have to get in contact with the team.

THE NewsMail's office will be closed until further notice as a public health precaution following the outbreak of coronavirus.

You can still phone 4153 8555 or email editorial@news-mail.com.au.

The daily paper and online news continue to be published.