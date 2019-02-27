NewsMail editor: My 2019 commitment to you

THE story of the Bundaberg region is one that is told every day in the pages of the NewsMail.

It's a story that has been shared since 1938, when the NewsMail became the region's sole daily newspaper.

For the past 80 years the paper has been trusted by its readers as the go-to information source for those living in this region.

Today, it's my responsibility, as editor, to ensure the NewsMail carries on this conversation with its loyal readers in an open, honest and compelling way.

NewsMail Editor Adam Wratten, Councillor Scott Rowleson and Mr Zhu with his daughter Julia visiting Bundaberg from Nanning. Geordi Offord

The media industry has seen dramatic changes in recent years. We are all part of a communication and information revolution.

But, despite the changes, the one thing that has stayed the same is that we put our relationship with you - the reader - at the heart of every decision we make.

That's why we have more readers now across our platforms than at any other time in our decades of service.

One of the ways we put readers at the heart of what we do is by employing people who live in the region. We have the largest news team serving the Bundaberg region of any media organisation.

Some of the NewsMail team members Crystal Jones and Gail Irwin (front), Carolyn Booth, Katie Hall and Toni Benson-Rogan (back). Mike Knott BUN100818NEW1

Our people live in the same streets as you, shop at the same grocery stores, pay the same high energy bills and send their children to the same schools.

Our greatest source of stories come from our people, as the listen, talk and see for themselves what's happening in this patch of the world.

When a development application is lodged in this region, I can almost guarantee Emma Reid will be one of the first people to know about it.

Emma Reid with the Bundaberg NewsMail mobile app. Ashley Clark

She wants to know the details of what's happening.

Why?

Because she lives and breathes Bundaberg. Her family live here. As a mother of school-aged children she wants to know what's happening in our education system.

She worries about what jobs her children will do when they finish their education.

She doesn't want to see her family split because the only place to get a good job is Brisbane.

Emma, like you, wants a better Bundaberg.

As does Mikayla Haupt.

Mikayla Haupt. Mike Knott BUN200117STUDENT1

Mikayla was school dux at North Bundaberg High School a few years ago.

But rather than follow the attractions of the bright lights of a big city, she finds her purpose in telling the stories of the people on the region's farms.

She loves spending a day in Childers, Gin Gin or any other spot of this wonderful region meeting the characters that make life here so intriguing.

If you were to take a stroll into the Bundaberg courthouse on any given weekday, it's likely that the only reporter you'd find in the building would be Katie Hall.

Katie Hall Mike Knott

Sure, the other media are there for the big cases, the headline acts, but Katie is the only one that sits through hours of court proceedings each day to make sure she shares with you the stories that are involving people in your neighbourhood.

And when local sports are being played on a cold, miserable Saturday night in Bundaberg this winter, I'll bet you won't see too many people there, but one person will be NewsMail photographer Brian Cassidy to capture the action.

Portia Hancock with the ball for Bundaberg Orange. Brian Cassidy

In the coming weeks, the NewsMail will be trusted to keep our readers with their fingers on the pulse about what will be one of the most important decisions they make this year. That is who they will vote for at the Australian election.

It is a responsibility we take seriously because we want the best result for the Bundaberg region.

Our news will never be fake. It will never be insincere. It was always be from the heart.

You can trust us to ask the questions you want answered. These are the ones the politicians usually don't want to talk about.

You can trust us to report fairly, honestly and with integrity, so you have relevant information to form your opinion.

You can also trust us to call it how we see it. We want the best for Bundaberg and will be relentless in holding those in authority to account.

We won't back down.

We didn't back down as we shone a spotlight on the shameful behaviours happening in our aged-care facilities.

NewsMail Aged care front page for Tuesday February 21, 2017. File

The conversation was happening here in Bundaberg long before anywhere else in the country and the much later announcement of a royal commission.

We didn't take a back seat on the divisive Cashless Debit Card issue.

It was the NewsMail that commissioned independent research to find out what the silent majority in our community thought about the issue.

SAYING NO: Peter Feerick, Anne Jackson and Kathryn Wilkes standing outside Keith Pitt's office on Woongarra St in protest of the Cashless Welfare Card last month. Toni Benson-Rogan

That was a decision that shaped the progress of the scheme.

And we won't stop there.

NewsMail readers can be confident we will report on the scheme's successes or failures in an open way.

Bundaberg is a paradise, but it has challenges.

Bundaberg from the Post Office. Brian Cassidy

Unemployment, domestic violence, youth suicide, drugs - These are not sexy topics to focus on, but they are hugely important because they impact the lives of so many people who live here.

As we move towards an election we won't let the politicians control the stories in the public space.

We will put these issues firmly into the picture and share with you the proposed solutions.

The NewsMail lives for Bundaberg and its people.

Bargara. Mike Knott BUN171218BAR1

It always has and it always will.

And that is our commitment... We're for You.