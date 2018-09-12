NewsMail cartoonist speaks out on controversial comic

TALKING POINT: Mark Knight's cartoon has created plenty of interest around the world.

TALKING POINT: Mark Knight's cartoon has created plenty of interest around the world. Mark Knight: Herald Sun

NEWSMAIL cartoonist Peter Broelman says there's a fine line between being politically correct and having an opinion.

Speaking after Herald Sun cartoonist Mark Knight came under fire from social media and world-famous celebrities for his work on Serena Williams after her US Open final meltdown, Mr Broelman spoke in support of his professional colleague.

"I know Mark personally and he is not a racist,” Mr Broelman said.

"I think this says a lot more about social media and how a cartoon meant for a local readership (in Melbourne) can spread like wildfire around the world.

"Those in the US naturally have their own take on it.”

He said he found it "ironic” that most of the criticism was coming from the US, a country where the president had refused to condemn the KKK.

Mr Broelman said it was "always difficult” to determine the appropriate treatment when producing a cartoon featuring someone of a minority background.

"There is a fine line when you are trying to portray an idea,” Mr Broelman said.

"It's something that is always on your mind.”

He said critics of Mr Knight's piece were entitled to their opinion, but cartoonists, as social commentators, should be able to focus on someone's behaviour.

"Drawing minorities, and having to rely on caricature and exaggeration, it can be a fine line and in this day and age is part of a cartoonist's fate,” Mr Broelman said.

"We grapple this with all the time.”

He said the silver lining of the situation was it put the focus on cartoons and the work that those in the field undertook.