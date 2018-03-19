NewsMail arrival: New editor at helm in Bundy

NEWSROOM LEADER: Adam Wratten is the new editor of the NewsMail.

Mike Knott BUN190318EDITOR3

THE NewsMail's new editor has arrived.

Adam Wratten, 43, has made the move from Rockhampton to replace former editor Craig Warhurst, who recently stepped up to run the Sunshine Coast Daily.

Mr Wratten has been deputy editor at the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin for the past six years.

During this period The Bulletin has been one of News Corp's top performing regional papers in both print and online performance.

Mr Wratten said he looked forward to meeting readers and hearing their feedback on the paper.

"I'm excited to be here, in this piece of paradise, and serving the people of Bundaberg,” Mr Wratten said.

"This paper has done a great job under Craig and his team.

"The NewsMail came close to winning News Corp's regional newspaper of the year award last year and I'm keen to continue engaging with the community and championing the region.

"I've got a lot to learn and look forward to meeting as many people as possible in coming weeks and months.”

He thanked deputy editor Hayley Nissen, who he said had done a stellar job leading the NewsMail since Mr Warhurst's departure.

FIVE THINGS ABOUT ADAM WRATTEN

Married wife Sharon in 2003 and together they have two children, Tristan (22) and Carys (12)

Lives with two dachshunds, Winston and Cookie, who run the family

Favourite drink is rum and ginger beer (of course)

Used to play football professionally with Birmingham City in the UK when younger (and a lot lighter)

Current favourite TV program is My Kitchen Rules

Mr Wratten will be on the NewsMail's Facebook page on Thursday night from 7pm to 8.30pm, if you have any questions for him. Or feel free to drop a line at adam.wratten@news-mail.com.au.