NewsMail apology: Shalom formal photo error

FORMAL: The Shalom College formal was held at the Bundaberg Multiplex at the weekend. Sarah Steger

THE NewsMail would like to apologise to Shalom College and our readers about the incorrect names that appeared in our feature on Saturday's formal.

A large number of names that appeared in both our print version of today's paper and our online photo gallery were wrong.

"I am so sorry to all those who went to so much trouble to make this formal such a special night and particularly to those students who looked so wonderful on a night they will never forget," editor Adam Wratten said.

"I'm looking into how this error occurred."

The NewsMail will re-run all of the incorrectly captioned pictures in the paper later this week and correct the online version.