Newslyweds' quirky swim around Lady Elliot Island

HELPING GIRLS: Harriet and Richard donned school dresses around Lady Elliot Island for One Girl's Do It In A Dress Campaign.

HELPING GIRLS: Harriet and Richard donned school dresses around Lady Elliot Island for One Girl's Do It In A Dress Campaign. Richard Woodgett

NEWLY-MARRIED couple Richard and Harriet Spark donned school dresses along with their mask and fins to snorkel around Lady Elliot Island last month.

Ms Spark said they snorkelled for One Girl's Do It In A Dress Campaign which encouraged Australians to put on a school dress to raise money for girls education in Uganda and Sierra Leone.

"We just love the ocean and the great barrier reef is affected by climate change but so important, so educating girls is a great way to combat climate change, it just made sense," Ms Spark said.

She said it was not only fun but a great way to raise more than $3000 for One Girl.

"It was so fun, we were snorkelling at Lady Elliot Island the day after our wedding and everyone went on a big snorkelling trip, there were 30 of our friends and family," she said.

"I thought it would be good for our wedding guests to donate to the cause instead of giving us wedding gifts."