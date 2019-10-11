Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELPING GIRLS: Harriet and Richard donned school dresses around Lady Elliot Island for One Girl's Do It In A Dress Campaign.
HELPING GIRLS: Harriet and Richard donned school dresses around Lady Elliot Island for One Girl's Do It In A Dress Campaign. Richard Woodgett
Offbeat

Newslyweds' quirky swim around Lady Elliot Island

by Brittiny Edwards
11th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEWLY-MARRIED couple Richard and Harriet Spark donned school dresses along with their mask and fins to snorkel around Lady Elliot Island last month.

Ms Spark said they snorkelled for One Girl's Do It In A Dress Campaign which encouraged Australians to put on a school dress to raise money for girls education in Uganda and Sierra Leone.

"We just love the ocean and the great barrier reef is affected by climate change but so important, so educating girls is a great way to combat climate change, it just made sense," Ms Spark said.

She said it was not only fun but a great way to raise more than $3000 for One Girl.

"It was so fun, we were snorkelling at Lady Elliot Island the day after our wedding and everyone went on a big snorkelling trip, there were 30 of our friends and family," she said.

"I thought it would be good for our wedding guests to donate to the cause instead of giving us wedding gifts."

lady elliot island marriage offbeat
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Man comes dangerously close to jail after random attack

    premium_icon Man comes dangerously close to jail after random attack

    News JORDAN Taylor Stedwell had only been out of jail for just over a month when he assaulted a stranger for simply walking past him.

    • 11th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Outrage as new car splashed with paint thinner

    premium_icon Outrage as new car splashed with paint thinner

    Crime SAVING the funds to purchase a car takes time and in a purposeless and heartless...

    Five big stories you may have missed

    premium_icon Five big stories you may have missed

    News Five hot topics being talked about in the region