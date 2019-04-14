Menu
Police are urging people not to drink and drive.
Crime

NEWS BRIEFS: Drink-driver warning, motorbike crash

Mikayla Haupt
by
14th Apr 2019 6:48 PM
Motorcyclist hurt

A MAN in his 20s was flown by Rescue Helicopter to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a motorbike crash at Dallarnil today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were tasked at 11.07am to Grills Rd after reports of a single motorbike crash.

The spokesperson said the rider was treated on scene for back injuries and flown to hospital in a stable condition.

Drink-drivers warned

CHILDERS Police are urging drivers not to drink and get behind the wheel.

The message comes after a "high range reading” on Friday afternoon.

Police said a man travelling from Bundaberg to Brisbane was stopped on Churchill St, Childers, and recorded a reading of 0.183.

Water to be cut

WATER supply to properties connected to the Gayndah Reticulated Water Supply in Capper, Dowling and Meyer streets, Gayndah, will be interrupted on Wednesday between 9.30am and 12.30pm for water mains replacement works.

North Burnett Regional Council said when the water was reconnected, flushing of taps could be necessary because discolouration of water could occur during the work.

For more information phone the council on 1300 696 272.

