Newman handles the pressure in the Cup

WHAT AN ACE: Bundaberg's Miriam Newman hit a hole in one in the quarters of the Burnett Cup. Contributed

GOLF: If you need someone to hit a tee shot under pressure, Bundaberg's Miriam Newman might be someone you can trust.

The golfer achieved the rare feat of hitting a hole in one at the Bundaberg Golf Course last Sunday.

But it wasn't during a normal round - it was during the quarter finals of the Burnett Cup.

On the second hole, Newman hit her shot over the water, on to the green and in the hole.

"It was exciting for me. We saw it from the tee box and it went in,” Newman said.

"The players playing in front of me reckon I didn't make enough noise but we all jumped up and down.

"Our opponents said we may as well go home once I hit it.”

Newman is good friends with Kay Tischler and Jessica Williams, their rivals on the day.

The hole in one proved to be valuable for Newman and her partner, Nikita Zwisler, with the duo winning two up with one hole to play.

Both teams had chances to win but Newman and Zwisler got on top when it counted.

The duo now faces their biggest challenge in the Cup so far with a contest against Linda Phillips and Kate McFarlane in the semis tomorrow.

Phillips and McFarlane have won the event for the past two years.

It will be a contest featuring two juniors with McFarlane and Zwisler among the region's next generation of talented golfers to come through.

Newman said she hoped she can add victory in the Cup to her hole in one, after years of trying.

"Hopefully we hit the ball up the middle and keep out of trouble,” she said.

"It would be a great honour to win.

"It's a huge event at our club.”

The duo will tee off at 9am tomorrow with the other semi between Judy Gibbs and Chris Herrmann and Sue Busch and Rose Laymen to start at 9.07am. The men's semis are on today.