Newlyweds share incredible wedding photo

A New South Wales couple proved love really does conquer all as they defied the floodwaters to celebrate a memorable wedding day.

Kate Fotheringham issued a plea for help on Twitter after she was trapped by the floods on the Mid North Coast on Saturday.

"Help me!!! It's my wedding day and we're flooded in! We need help to get to Wingham over the flooded creek. Anyone know someone willing to help?" wrote the bride-to-be.

On Monday, she shared a breathtaking photo of herself and husband Wayne Bell embracing in front of the floods in their wedding outfits.

She said that she had "made it to the church and married the love of my life" thanks to the assistance of a helicopter firm in Port Macquarie.

"This is the bridge that blocked us from making the 5minute drive into town!" she added, posting the image taken by Amanda Hibbard in front of the flooded bridge over Dingo Creek.

Update, I made it to the church and married the love of my life! Affinity Helicopters in Port Macquarie came to the rescue and made sure we all got there. This is the bridge that blocked us from making the 5minute drive into town! What a day! #fotherbellwedding#floodwinghampic.twitter.com/u7OlsFsTjQ — Kate Fotheringham (@KatelFog) March 22, 2021

"What a photo and memorable wedding," one Twitter user commented.

"A wonderful story from so much devastation," added another, with some saying it would be a great story to tell future generations.

Others weren't so lucky, with one couple who were supposed to marry on Saturday instead losing everything they owned to flooding on the Manning River at Mondrook, near Taree on the NSW Mid North Coast.

Joshua Edge and his fiancee Sarah lost their rented home and possessions as well as their pets. Joshua's father Reay has set up a GoFundMe for the couple.

Ms Fotheringham told the Daily Telegraph that the experience was "surreal" but she and her new husband were "so grateful" to have married despite the odds.

"It was absolutely crazy, we cried when the helicopter showed up, and then the catering company and my hair stylist cancelled but we managed to find replacements … it was like we were in a movie," she said.

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman was flown to hospital by helicopter to give birth after floodwaters in North Richmond stopped NSW paramedics from taking her by road.

The 37-year-old was being driven to hospital in an ambulance when flooding from the Nepean River stopped the vehicle from crossing.

A CareFlight chopper was called for help just before 4pm on Monday and the woman was flown to Nepean Hospital in the care of the helicopter's specialist doctor and a NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic.

