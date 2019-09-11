Menu
Deb Frecklington meets with Bundaberg MP David Batt and a local family concerned about electricity prices.
Newly local family’s power price jolt

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
11th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
HELENA Webb moved to Bundaberg for a fresh start with her two daughters Lily and Ruby, but was stunned at her new power bill.

Ms Webb moved from Sydney with the plan to change careers, study at CQUniversity and spend more time with her daughters.

Then she received her power bill. It was 20 per cent more than it would be in Sydney.

Her intention was to change suppliers but then learned that regional Queenslanders had one option, which was Ergon Energy.

“My stance on it is there is no option, there’s no room for negotiations, and before I guess my income, it wasn’t as crucial for me to save money, but at the moment starting a new business and having two daughters to support on my own, I need room for negotiation,” she said.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington heard her concern while visiting Bundaberg on Tuesday, along with MP David Batt who first received the complaint from Ms Webb.

