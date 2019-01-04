Newest trend hitting the water this summer

TAKING on extreme sports is a life-long passion for Demetrias Rejtano, and his latest craze is one he thinks will take Bundaberg by storm.

Hydrofoil boards are the latest trend sweeping the globe, but Mr Rejtano says the initial concept has been around in water skiing for decades.

The boards are shaped like a surfboard but are smaller and have an extended fin that sits below the water to catch and ride the swell.

Mr Rejtano only got his hands on one of the hydrofoil boards at the beginning of December and said he'd been trying to master the art of hydro ever since.

"It's the hardest thing I've ever done,” he said.

"The easiest way is to do it behind a boat or out in the ocean with the swell, but I figure if I can get it on flat water I'll just be able to go out and do it straight away.”

The thrill seeker has been practising in Moneys Creek at Bargara and plans to master the "pump” action of getting the board to move through the water to make it easier out in the ocean.

Mr Rejtano said the elongated fin sat in the swell, making it perfect for the small waves the Bundaberg coastline offers.

"It's going to be huge,” he said. "Bargara doesn't have proper waves and that's what this board is all about, just riding the little lumps.

"When you catch the wave it's just like riding down a hill on a skateboard, it just takes you. I'm just starting to understand how it works, but it's not like surfing, it's not like snowboarding and it's not like skating. It's like you're flying a little plane underneath you.”

The underwater fin means the rider can catch a wave in and through employing the pump-action technique, the surfer can ride the device back out to the next break without falling off.

Mr Rejtano said there were hydro riders that had caught as many as 50 waves without coming off their boards.

"It's all about finding that rhythm,” he said. "It's like a dolphin in the water moving through the waves.

"I've been doing extreme sports for 20 years and this foil board is something different.”

Contact the Bargara surf shop to inquire about a hydrofoil board.