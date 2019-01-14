Newest cafe has heaps of passion and name inspired by Drake

COFFEE THAT'S MUSIC TO YOUR EARS: Emily Sauer the owner of Passionfruit Coffee.

WHAT does a purple fruit and a good cup of coffee have in common?

This is the question you ask when you hear the name of Bundaberg's newest cafe, Passionfruit Coffee.

It's not what you may think. There are no tiny little seeds that pop up in your cup as you sip. It's a name that is influenced from the song Passionfruit, by singer Drake. Owner Emily Sauer, 28, had it stuck in her head for months before the cafe's soft opening yesterday.

"The name is literally that simple,” Mrs Sauer said.

"I named it after a song. My husband finds it absolutely ridiculous but endearing at the same time.”

Mrs Sauer said coffee was ritualistic, just as the opening line of the song. She said the first thing you reach for in the morning was a cup of coffee and along with husband Matthew, Mrs Sauer hoped it would be one of their cappuccinos or lattes.

Inside the side-street cafe, artwork of songwriters, including Drake, and artists decorate the walls of the eclectic cafe that has a freshness to it, that will have you returning time after time.

As a coffee addict herself, Mrs Sauer said just like music, the beverage had to hit your soul and keep you yearning for more.

And the coffee is just as smooth as Drake's vocals in the song.

But it's not only coffee that is available at the new cafe. For those running late for work, you can drop in on your way past and order a coffee and make your own toast as you wait.

"Make your own toast is available for $1 and you'll be ready for work in a minute,” Mrs Sauer said.

The cafe was five months in the making and Mrs Sauer is excited about the new venture after putting in the hard yards.

"We have set it up as a takeaway to make it easy for people to pop on and out - or they can sit and enjoy,” she said.

"People can phone or sms in their orders too.”

Passionfruit Coffee is on the corner of Princess and Mary Sts, Bundaberg East and is open early for the morning rush. For more information check out Passionfruit Coffee on social media.