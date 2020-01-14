Newcomer throws hat into ring in Bundaberg’s mayoral race

Bundaberg’s third mayoral candidate, Kirt Anthony, measures the gap off the shoulder of George St. He declared he will run as a third option for mayor.

Bundaberg’s third mayoral candidate, Kirt Anthony, measures the gap off the shoulder of George St. He declared he will run as a third option for mayor.

A THIRD Bundaberg mayoral candidate has thrown his hat in the ring, promising to show Federal MP Keith Pitt the negatives of the Cashless Debit Card every time they meet.

Pub security guard Kirt Anthony, 30, confirmed his list of 10 policies to lead the Bundaberg Regional Council if he was to win the election.

Mr Anthony said the current council spent too much money, such as on the leasing of the top two floors of the Auswide building for council staff, while neglecting local roads and footpaths.

"I would like to see $1.5 million spent on the people, and not on a lease for three years so the Bundaberg Regional Council can live it up at the Auswide Bank mansion," Mr Anthony said.

Mr Anthony wanted to focus on improving roads, footpaths, and public transport infrastructure.

He said he was different from the other two candidates: incumbent mayor Jack Dempsey and Cr Helen Blackburn.

Mr Anthony said he had more of a "barbarian" presence than other candidates, but that this was necessary to engage the public.

"It makes it more interesting to see I'm trying to get money for things, you have to be an actor, to make sure it's interesting to the people, not to be fake," he said.

"I feel it's just they have less understanding, because they do not walk out to the front outside and get dusted."

He said there were many basic infrastructure issues the Bundaberg Regional Council could spend its money on.

"To have $1.5 million spent on a building, and there's no inner footpath finished at the front of Hinkler …" he said.

Although the council had no impact on the scheme's rollout, his opposition to the Federal Government's Cashless Debit Card scheme was listed among his policies.

"It's important that people in this town understand that card has become a burden to people who don't have cash money," Mr Anthony said.

"It lowers their understanding on handling money or how money is put on a counter."

He said he would use political influence to show Hinkler MP Keith Pitt the negative aspects of the debit card.

"What I'm trying to state is Keith really needs to come down to the front of Centrelink and see when someone doesn't get paid," Mr Anthony said.

"He needs to listen to people, and I can probably see him running away from me.

"In the end result, when someone needs help, they don't have the cash money and people just need cash money to put into their car."

Mr Anthony wants the council to focus on improving roads, including painting more road lines, and increasing public transport infrastructure, and to alter the design of the Bundaberg Super Park, which he considers inappropriate.

He wanted to use State Government flood mitigation funds for job creation.