Knights sack young gun after positive drug test

Dylan Phythian is congratulated after scoring a try during the Round 25 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney in Newcastle on August. 28, 2016. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) DARREN PATEMAN

YOUNG Knights utility Dylan Phythian has been sacked after returning a second positive test under the NRL's illicit drugs policy.

The 23-year-old made a promising start to his career, playing three first-grade games in 2016, but has had a long stint on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL last year.

Still on the comeback trail, Phythian was on Tuesday released by the Knights after a second contravention under the NRL's illicit drugs policy, which automatically incurs a 12-match suspension.

"After conferring with Dylan, the club has made the decision to terminate his playing contract," the club said in a statement.

"His behaviour is at odds with the culture we are building within the club.

"The Knights will provide him with counselling support during this challenging time."