Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A newborn baby was rushed to hospital, but died, after it was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside a western Sydney home.
A newborn baby was rushed to hospital, but died, after it was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside a western Sydney home.
News

Newborn baby drowns in bathtub

by Anthony Piovesan
2nd Feb 2021 6:55 PM

A newborn baby has died after drowning in a bathtub in a western Sydney house on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the house in Shalvey about 12.10pm following reports a baby was non-responsive in the home's bathtub.

The eight-week-old was then taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a serious condition, but she couldn't be saved.

Police will interview a 35-year-old woman who is currently in hospital undergoing a mental health assessment.

NCA NewsWire understands the woman is the child's mother.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Newborn baby drowns in bathtub

baby death drowning

Just In

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW
    • 2nd Feb 2021 7:12 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rising Bundy star signs contract with Brisbane Broncos

        Premium Content Rising Bundy star signs contract with Brisbane Broncos

        News The local league player has been praised for his athletic talent, hard work ethic and great character

        Council lodges submission about preferred new hospital site

        Premium Content Council lodges submission about preferred new hospital site

        News The community consultation period for the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment Project...

        OPINION: Late train departures from Bundy a headache

        Premium Content OPINION: Late train departures from Bundy a headache

        News “The really annoying part of this was the complete absence of any apology from him...

        Police find syringes, pipes and drugs during search of car

        Premium Content Police find syringes, pipes and drugs during search of car

        News The woman then failed to provide police with a specimen of breath for analysis...