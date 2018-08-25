World champion Black Ferns rout Wallaroos

The Black Ferns' Phillipa Love scores a try at Eden Park on Saturday. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

THE Wallaroos have played second fiddle to the world champion Black Ferns for a second straight week, losing their women's rugby Test in Auckland 45-17.

A well-drilled New Zealand side scored seven tries to three at Eden Park and pulled away in the second spell, having led 19-10 at half-time.

As with last week's 31-11 loss in Sydney, Australia had their moments, competing gamely against a bigger pack and producing some slick attacking passages.

However, they lacked discipline and couldn't match the forward power of the hosts.

They also failed to plug the gaps when the game opened up, with New Zealand backs scoring four slick tries after the break.

No.8 Grace Hamilton was the pick of the Wallaroos with her power running and captain Liz Patu led strongly at hooker.

Patu powered across from close range in the first half after five-eighth Trileen Pomare bagged their opening try. Reserve prop Hana Ngaha scored a late consolation.

Reigning world player of the year and Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge scored a try and finished with 15 points as her team stretched their unbeaten record against Australia to 17 wins.

Hamilton said the two matches provided some important lessons for the young Australian side.

"We tried, I can't say we could have given any more," she said.

"We've got a lot to do. There's certain areas to clean up, especially around penalties.

"But we've had some new girls come in which is awesome, especially as we build for the next three years."

As with last week, Saturday's match preceded the men's Bledisloe Cup Test and was played in front of healthy size crowd that had swelled to 28,000 by full-time.

Australia is also competing with New Zealand for hosting rights to the 2021 women's World Cup.

The hosts will be announced in November.

