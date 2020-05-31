Menu
New York police ram cars into protesters

by Jack Gramenz
31st May 2020 1:55 PM

 

New York police have been caught on camera ramming protesters with their cars during protests against police violence and systemic racism in the United States.

The incident occurred about 8pm in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Protesters appeared to block one New York Police Department cars with a movable barrier and began hurling objects like traffic cones and water bottles.

Another SUV then pulls alongside and begins driving into the protesters, prompting the first police vehicle to do the same.

Police in New York have been filmed ramming protesters.
Protests have been going on in America for several days now after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky in March, and many more black Americans killed by police in the past.

At another protest in California, a Jeep flying a USA and a Trump flag drove into protesters.

donald trump george floyd george floyd death protests riots

