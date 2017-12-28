Your New Year’s weather forecast

Australia is due for some extreme weather over the New Year period. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology What's the weather like for NYE?

BRACE yourselves because some of us are in for a crazy weather ride as we head into the new year.

Sky News Weather chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said extreme weather was already affecting much of Australia during the final week of 2017.

Mr Saunders warned a cyclone was possible after a monsoon trough migrated to mainland Australia for the first time this wet season.

"This has spawned a tropical low which may intensify into a cyclone on Thursday," Mr Saunders said.

The tropical low extends from De Grey to Cape Leveque on the north West Australian coast, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"A thunderstorm outbreak over southeast QLD produced dangerous supercells on Tuesday over the Darling Downs," Mr Saunders said.

"Severe thunderstorms with hail, damaging winds and heavy rain are likely again this afternoon."

Mr Saunders said hot weather is spreading over the southeast in a northerly airstream and this was the same northerly which is leading to a record in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

The warm air won't last though and Mr Saunders said a cooler change will drop temperatures over southern states by New Year's Eve.

"A new storm outbreak will commence over southeast Queensland," he said.

While those in Brisbane may cop some rain on New Year's Eve and possible storms, firework fans can light up at the fact that none of the capitals will have strong winds which would prevent fireworks displays.

Sydney can expect some cloud and possible showers but this should clear in time for the fireworks.

Sarah Fitton from the BOM's extreme weather desk said southern Australia can expect some milder temperatures compared to the extreme heat of recent days.

Storms in Perth are expected to give way to clear skies and sunshine over the New Year period.

"Southeast QLD is catching the remnants of a cold front which is moving southeast, creating quite a lot of moisture," she said.

"This makes it perfect (conditions) for storms."

Ms Fitton also warned a tropical low over WA could extend into central and southern Australia.

She said Sydney can expect between 1-3mm of rain on New Year's Eve. Brisbane can expect significantly more with 2-8mm on New Year's Eve and 6-25mm on New Year's Day.

Melbourne can expect warm and mild conditions with little chance of rain over these two days.

Adelaide, which has been scorching hot, is due for some milder weather in time for New Year's.

Here's how the weather is looking across the capitals this week.

Sydney can expect a few light showers on NYE but they should be gone come fireworks time. Picture: Saeed Khan/AFP

SYDNEY

Thursday 28C, Friday 31C possible showers, Saturday 29C.

NYE will be mostly cloudy and humid with the odd shower but mostly clearing by sunset with a top of 26C (sunset temperature around 23C). NYD 28C with possible showers.

MELBOURNE

Thursday 31C with possible storms, Friday 25C with possible storms, Saturday 24C with showers (sunset temperature around 20C). NYE will be partly cloudy with a top of 25C. NYD 24C.

BRISBANE

Thursday 29C with showers, Friday 31C showers clearing, Saturday 33C.

NYE will be warm and humid with the potential for thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening with a top of 31C (sunset temperature around 25C). NYD 31C and showers.

PERTH

Thursday 29C, Friday 32C, Saturday 33C chance of showers, NYE 33C (sunset temperature around 26C), NYD 33C.

ADELAIDE

Thursday 31C, Friday 29C, Saturday 25C, NYE 26C (sunset temperature around 21C), NYD 25C.

HOBART

Thursday 28C with rain, Friday 24C, Saturday 18C and showers, NYE 24C (sunset temperature around 20C), NYD 19C with light showers.

CANBERRA

Thursday 32C, Friday 30C and showers, Saturday 29C. NYE will be partly cloudy with a top of 29C (sunset temperature around 21C), NYD 29C and showers.

DARWIN

Thursday 34C and mostly sunny for the rest of the week including NYE (sunset temperature around 28C). NYD will be 35C.

