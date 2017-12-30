NEW YEAR'S EVE: 18 things to do in Bundy

GREAT ATMOSPHERE: Watch the Auswide Bank and Stroud Homes New Year's Eve Spectacular fireworks display from the banks of the Burnett River.

LOOKING for a way to count down the final moments of 2017 in Bundaberg for New Year's Eve tomorrow?

We've got you covered.

NYE SPECTACULAR

What: Farewell 2017 and ring in 2018 at the region's main NYE event, the Auswide Bank and Stroud Homes New Year's Eve Spectacular.

When: From 5.30pm; fireworks at 8.30pm and midnight

Where: Anzac Park, Quay St

BARGARA FIREWORKS

What: The Infants' Friend Bargara New Year's Eve Fireworks will light up the night sky in Bargara. Bring a blanket and enjoy the festivities.

When: From 5.30pm; fireworks start at 9.30pm

Where: Nielson Park

Cost: Free

LIGHTHOUSE HOTEL

What: Dress in purple for the Purple Party with live music from Purple Hills and Amethyst and a comedy set from Tone the Bone (18+). There will be giveaways, prizes for the best dressed, raffles, bistro specials and a courtesy bus.

When: From 1pm

Where: 66 Zunker Street, Burnett Heads

Cost: Free

Contact: 4159 4202

THE BREWHOUSE

What: Enjoy some guac and chips, pulled pork sliders, pizzas, live music and a drink or two for your New Year's Eve pre-game.

When: 11am-8pm, music from 4-7pm

Where: 10 Tantitha Street

Cost: Free

Contact: 4152 1675

INITIALLY: Dress as something starting with the same letter as your first name at The Waves Sports Club on New Year's Eve. Rebecca Aimee Photography

THE WAVES

What: There's a letter party at The Waves and you're invited. Dress up as the letter of your first name for a chance win some prizes. There will be a free photobooth, courtesy bus and live entertainment from 5pm, new cocktails, Wild Turkey giveaways, 2am late licence and wood-fired pizzas.

When: From 5pm

Where: 1 Miller St

Cost: Free

Contact: 4152 1531

SOUTH KOLAN HOTEL

What: Get down to the SKP for drink specials, giveaways and live music from Ian Fitzpatrick followed by Walker Street. Two courtesy buses will be running but if you want to stay there will be camping and motel rooms available.

When: Music from 6pm-2am

Where: 2368 Gin Gin Road, South Kolan

Cost: Free

Contact: 4157 7235

SPOTTED DOG TAVERN

What: Ring in the new year with Pato while listening to Bundy favourite Todd Knightley and a special appearance by the Caledonian Pipe Band.

When: Dinner from 5pm

Where: 217 Bourbong St

Cost: Free

Contact: 4198 1044

CHEERS: Bubbly will be a popular choice for New Year's Eve tomorrow. Fuse

H2O RESTAURANT AND BAR

What: Dig in to a three-course meal overlooking the river as the fireworks light up the sky with a glass of bubbly to toast in the new year. Bookings are essential.

When: Fireworks at 8pm and midnight

Where: 7 Quay Street

Cost: $75 per adult and $20 for children under 12

Contact: 4155 8788

YANDARAN HOTEL

What: Head down to The Yannie for a tribute to the King as we say goodbye to 2017. Bazanova will be performing a bit of Elvis for your night along with tunes from Buddy Holly, Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash and more. There will be a courtesy bus that night, but phone before New Year's Eve to arrange pick up as they will have designated times and places.

Where: 23 Main Street, Yandaran

Cost: Free

Contact: 4156 1107

THE CLUB HOTEL

What: Say hello to the new year at the Club. The kitchen will be open throughout the night selling all the greasy goodness you crave later on in the night as well as being an open Can Bar station. It will be a strictly no glasses zone on the night - all beverages will served in plastic cups or cans only including stubbies and glasses of wine. Stay hydrated throughout the night bottles of water will be stationed on all bars in the venue.

When:

Where: 50 Bourbong Street

Cost: Free entry before 10pm - $15 cover charge after

Contact: 4151 3262

IN DISGUISE: The Metro Hotel is holding a masquerade party. DragonImages

THE METRO HOTEL

What: Dress up for NYE cocktails at the Metro's Masquerade Party. The Brendan Egan Duo is performing live from 9pm

When: 8pm-midnight

Where: 166 Bourbong St

Cost: Free

Contact: 4151 3154

CLUB CENTRAL

What: Dance your way into the new year at the Cenny with J-trick, Dimes, Bass Kartel and our resident DJs keeping the tunes pumping on three stages.

When: 9pm-5am

Where: 18 Targo Street

Cost: Tickets at the door

Contact: 4151 3159

ROCK ON: Aussie guitar legend Phil Emmanuel is playing at the Globe Hotel on New Year's Eve.

THE GLOBE HOTEL

What: Head over North and jam out with Chris Webbe and Phil Emmanuel live at the Globe.

When: 7pm-2am

Where: 77 Perry Street

Cost: Free

Contact: 4151 1989

BUNDY BOWL AND LEISURE NEW YEAR'S EVEN LOCK-IN

What: Drop the kids off for the Bundy Bowl and Leisure New Year's Eve Lock-In. Limited tickets available, call to purchase or go to the centre.

When: 8.30pm-12.30am - all kids must be picked up by 1am.

Where: 17 Lester Street

Cost: $35 each

Contact: 4152 4334

MELBOURNE HOTEL

What: The countdown to the new year is on and those who prefer to celebrate spontaneously can do so with ease at Melbourne Hotel on New Year's Eve with D'Fine playing all your favourite tunes.

When: 9pm-1am

Where: 68 Targo Street

Cost: Free

Contact: 4151 3065

QUEENSLANDER HOTEL

What: Come party with band Sue Fong from 10 until late and then let the DJ carry us through until 5am on New Year's Day - playing all your requests.

When: 10pm-5am

Where: 61 Targo Street

Cost: Free entry

Contact: 4152 4691

YOUNG AUSTRALIAN HOTEL

What: If you're after dinner and a show of the the fireworks, the Young Aussie is serving a two-course meal. Book ahead as tables are filling fast.

When: Until 2am

Where: 59 Perry Street

Cost: Dinner $30 per person

Contact: 4153 1553

GIN GIN HOTEL

What: As we move into the new year, take a look back at a decade party at the Gin Gin Hotel. Dress up in your favourite style from either the 70s, 80s or 90s and boogie to live music and DJ Wade. Prize for best dressed, drink specials and more.

When: Music from 6pm-2am

Where: 66 Mulgrave Street, Gin Gin

Cost: Free

Contact: 4157 2106