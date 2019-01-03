New year marks Oz tour for local muso

THEY say home is where the heart is, but for local musician Matthew Barker, Home Is With You - at least that's the name of his 2019 Australian tour.

Having played on Bundaberg stages for about a decade, Barker is set to embark on a trip filled with music, memories and family.

Despite being from Victoria, Barker completed his high schooling in Bundaberg. He played his final gig for the region on New Year's Eve at the Club Hotel alongside Brendan Egan, before taking off to Agnes Water for the first leg of his tour with his wife Natalie and three children.

He said it was good to have his last local performance with Egan, who is also no stranger to Bundaberg stages. Barker said after getting a caravan in about the middle of last year, they were now ready to take on the adventure of a lifetime.

With his three kids under the age of four, he said now was the perfect time to pack up and take to various stages before the eldest had to start school next year.

Barker said he was lucky to have a job that allowed him to pursue the music he enjoyed, and he was looking forward to "taking this year to travel with the kids ... making memories”.

Musician Matthew Barker is touring parts of Australia in 2019. Mike Knott BUN311218MAT2

Barker, a self-taught musician, said music was something he had always enjoyed, and even studied the saxophone while in Mackay before moving on to guitar.

Before going out on his own, Barker was performing under the pseudonym The Bucketseats and he wrote, produced and released four EPs under The Bucketseats name.

A songful storyteller, Barker said his original work was often inspired by his own life and events, something this trip would surely do.

"(It's) good to do something you enjoy as a job,” he said.

Which is exactly what this year is all about for Barker. Having juggled study, working as a teacher aide and music with his family, he said the new year was a time to travel with the kids before refocusing on his study to become a primary school teacher.

The first gig of the 2019 Australian tour was at the Agnes Water Tavern on January 1.

Then the Barkers were heading to Tin Can Bay, Hervey Bay, Dalby and Toowoomba for the first couple of weeks of the Home Is With You tour.

Throughout the year, his tour will have the family travel from the Sunshine State down to New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia.

Mr Barker said it was an exciting time and they were all looking forward to the year on the road together, travelling different parts of Australia.

If you would like to keep up with the Barker family adventure, they have a Facebook page: Home Is With You.

For more on Barker's music and where he'll perform this year, visit www.matthewbarker music.com.