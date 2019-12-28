New Year blows in, but no rain

DESPITE January being in the middle of the wet season, the climate outlook doesn’t predict a decent amount of rainfall for the month.

“The weather outlook is not very favourable for large amounts of rainfall and January is in the middle of the wet season so you expect good rainfall,” a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said.

“What this climate outlook doesn’t account for is a day or two of heavy showers or storms or larger scale climate drivers. “But it is still not in our favour in terms of producing above average rainfall which we would need a few months of to catch up.”

New Year’s Eve could have some showers with a maximum temperature of 31 while New Year’s Day is mostly sunny and 32 degrees.

This weekend conditions look perfect for the beach with maximums forecast for 31 degrees, partly cloudy and a slight chance of rain.