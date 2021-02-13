NEW WINGS: RFDS fleet bolstered with four new aircraft

BUILDING THE FLEET: The aeromedical capabilities of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) are set to be bolstered through the acquisition of four new Beechcraft King Air 360CHW turboprop aircraft.

The aeromedical capabilities of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) are set to be bolstered through the acquisition of four new Beechcraft King Air 360CHW turboprop aircraft.

The new aircraft will complement the existing fleet of 20 King Air aircraft which operate across eight operational bases in Queensland.

In 2020, the fleet travelled over 7.4 million kilometres, landing at 224 locations and amassing more than 21,500 flight hours.

RFDS (Queensland Section) Chief Executive Officer Meredith Staib said the current fleet included 16 Beechcraft King Air B200 Series and four King Air B350CHW.

"It is vital that the RFDS, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive aeromedical organisations, remains future fit as we near 100 years of operation," she said.

"Late last year we entered into a new 10-year inter-hospital transfer partnership with the Queensland Government, ensuring another decade of aeromedical care for the state.

"The Beechcraft King Air 360 aircraft will form a key part of our 10-year aircraft replacement strategy, which will ultimately ensure we can continue to deliver world-class aeromedical retrievals and healthcare to regional, rural and remote Queenslanders."

The Beechcraft King Air 360 is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. Company.

RFDS (Queensland Section) Head of Flying Operations Shane Lawrey said the updated turboprop aircraft featured technological advancements in the cockpit, as well as enhancements to patient comfort.

"The autothrottle automatically manages engine power from the take-off roll, through the climb, cruise, descent, go-around and landing phases of flight," he said.

"This enhancement reduces pilot workload and supports them to prevent over-speed or under-speed, over-temp and over-torque conditions.

"Another update in the cockpit is the new digital pressurisation controller, which automatically schedules cabin pressurisation during both climb and descent, reducing pilot workload and increasing overall patient comfort."

Textron Aviation Inc. Vice President, Special Missions Sales, Bob Gibbs said they were honoured RFDS, in elevating its choices for its fleet, continued to choose Beechcraft King Air as the platform of choice for their crucial operations.

"The King Air is the world leader in twin-turboprop special missions because of the aircraft's unmatched capabilities and reliability," Mr Gibbs said.

"Continuing to be a trusted supplier for emergency services in Australia is a testament to the King Air's performance when every minute matters."

