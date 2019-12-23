Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
wind farm generic
wind farm generic
News

New wind farm could form part of plan for greener Queensland

Carlie Walker
23rd Dec 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW wind farm that could be built between Maryborough and Gympie would help transform the state's energy network.

That's according to Minister for Natural Resources and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham, who said the State Government was working towards achieving 50 per cent renewables by 2030.

Forest Wind Holdings, a joint venture between Queensland-based renewables firm CleanSight and Siemens Financial Services, has proposed to locate up to 226 wind turbines across the sites.

"While there is still much work to be done before Forest Wind becomes a reality, our government recognises the significance of this project," Dr Lynham said.

"We'll keep working with Forest Wind Holdings and key stakeholders to facilitate the long-term access and operation of the wind farm, and to maximise the value of this land."

More Stories

Show More
green energy wind farm
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 100 lives could be at risk in severe weather event

        premium_icon More than 100 lives could be at risk in severe weather event

        News MORE than 100 people could be at risk if Paradise Dam failed in the event of a “substantial” flood, according to the Paradise Dam Preparedness Review.

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        Crews fighting blaze at Berajondo

        Crews fighting blaze at Berajondo

        News Fire crews to monitor area over coming days