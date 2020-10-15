Menu
Emma Wiggles' new costume has faced backlash
Offbeat

New Wiggles costume cops backlash

by Bianca Mastroianni
15th Oct 2020 6:13 PM

People are incredibly frustrated after Emma Watkins from The Wiggles revealed that the children's entertainment group are releasing 'Emma Costumes for Everyone'.

The costume is exactly what Emma wears while on stage: a yellow skivvy, black and yellow tutu and a big yellow and black bow headband.

Emma Wiggles’ iconic costume includes a yellow skivvy and tutu skirt. Picture: Instagram
Until now, kids could only get their hands on the costume that included the skirt, but it now includes pants as well.

In the Instagram post announcing the new costume, only the girls were pictured in both the tutu skirt and the pants, whereas the boys were specifically pictured in the pants.

The photo shows only the girls wearing a tutu, which has angered people. Picture: Instagram
"Would have been nice to show boys in skirts too," one person wrote.

"My grandson still loves wearing the Emma dress," another wrote.

Another fan agreed: "What's the problem with boys with a skirt?"

"Why are the girls wearing pants but no boys wearing dresses? My boys love wearing tutus and dresses for dancing," another commenter wrote.

Emma nor any Wiggle have responded to the backlash.

Meanwhile, Emma did reveal in June her awkward living situation including her ex-husband Lachlan Gillespie.

Watkins, 30, and Gillespie, 34, began dating in 2013 after joining the beloved kids' music group and tied the knot in 2016. But by 2018, the romance was over and the pair announced they were amicably parting ways.

They've both since gone on to find love again, with Gillespie engaged to principal ballet dancer Dana Stephenson and Watkins dating Wiggles musician Oliver Brian.

The former couple performed on stage together during a live-streaming event at the Sydney Opera House on June 13, 2020. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Watkins told the Australian Women's Weekly that they've spent the isolation period - along with Wiggles bandmates Anthony Field and Simon Pryce - in lockdown together in order to continue releasing more music together.

She explained that they all felt a responsibility to help "alleviate the fears of children and parents" during this unprecedented period.

"Parents are juggling being a teacher, a chef and a parent," Watkins told the magazine.

"Around the world, we have parents asking, 'please make more content!' and it makes you think we're responsible for providing entertainment at the moment so we'll just keep going."

 

Originally published as New Wiggles costume cops backlash

