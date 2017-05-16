New way to thank heroes

A NEW initiative is providing Bundaberg residents a way to recognise and thank emergency services workers and volunteers.

Find My Hero Australia has been developed by Emergency Services Health, Australia's only private health insurer exclusively for the emergency services community, to support the mental health and well-being of emergency services workers and volunteers.

By enlisting help from people in the community via social media, workers and volunteers can be identified and found to ensure messages of thanks find their way to them to make a positive impact on their mental health and well-being.

Emergency Services Health CEO Michael Oertel said giving and receiving thanks had positive impacts for people who have been rescued or helped, and emergency responders.

To find a local hero, or help someone else find theirs, visit the Find my Hero Australia Facebook page at Facebook.com/ FindmyHeroAU and use the hashtag #FindmyHeroAU with your story or message of thanks.