New way for Bundy survivors to signal they've beat cancer

SURVIVOR WALL: Artist Suzie Klein with patient Chris Sorensen and GenesisCare centre leader Lyn Tate in front of the new mural outside the Genesis building.

SURVIVOR WALL: Artist Suzie Klein with patient Chris Sorensen and GenesisCare centre leader Lyn Tate in front of the new mural outside the Genesis building. Mike Knott BUN200519BUT1

THERE are many ways cancer sufferers mark the milestone that is the end of their treatment from ringing a bell or special photos.

But at Bundaberg's Mater Hospital, patients sign a butterfly at the GenesisCare Centre.

A new mural has been commissioned on the outer wall of the centre called the 'Tree of Hope' which can be enjoyed by everyone.

The art work is based on the piece inside the facility, but due to its location it can't be seen by everyone who goes to the centre.

It was painted by Susie Klein from Roma who has family in the Bundaberg region and has also had relatives who have gone through cancer.

Cancer patient Chris Sorensen was the first to sign the fresh mural yesterday. With two prostate cancer treatments left, Mr Sorensen said the facility is the friendliest place to be.

"It's an uplifting thing painting,” he said.

"I leave here knowing I've done everything that can be done.” he said.

Centre leader Lyn Tate said the mural created hope for patients at the beginning and the end of their treatment.

"I think the cancer journey can be quite a tough journey for a lot of people, I think that if you can see the hope when you commence your treatment right through until the end, sometimes it makes it a little bit easier,” she said.

Geordi Offord